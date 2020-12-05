Historic Church Gutted by Six-Alarm Fire in New York City’s East Village, Four Firefighters Injured

According to a report from The Daily News, a historic 19th-century church was destroyed by a massive six-alarm fire Saturday morning after fire spread from an adjacent abandoned East Village building.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 48 East 7th Street in Manhattan. (Photos taken earlier in the operation) pic.twitter.com/7hhE5v45tc — FDNY (@FDNY) December 5, 2020 FDNY/Twitter

The Middle Collegiate Church is located at 112 Second Avenue, behind the initial fire building. It was built in 1892 and has been linked to key historical events in American history.

Nearly 200 firefighters responded to the incident. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, Fire Department of New York (FDNY) authorities said.

FDNY Assistant Chief John Hodgens provides an update from the scene of this morning’s 6-alarm fire at 48 East 7th Street in Manhattan. Read more: https://t.co/Pd7XgtfwlD. Photos shown here were taken earlier in the operation. (Photo Credit: FDNY Response Videos) pic.twitter.com/M5smab1nmi — FDNY (@FDNY) December 5, 2020 FDNY/Twitter

The five-story building where the fire broke out was vacant after a fire occurred there earlier on February 20. Fire marshals deemed that fire as electrical and was caused by faulty building wiring.

Firefighters tried to save the steeple, but FDNY Assistant Chief Hodgens said the church is a “total loss.” The FDNY arrived at the scene within three minutes after receiving the initial alarm, Hodgens said.

