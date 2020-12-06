Homeless Man Dies in Tent Fire in Manchester (NH)

Shawne Wickham

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the death of a homeless man, whose body was found in a tent that caught fire during Saturday’s snowstorm.

The tragedy comes as Manchester is in the midst of a homeless crisis.

Fire Marshal Paul Parisi was at the fire scene, along the railroad tracks behind 168 Willow St., on Saturday afternoon. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation and the victim has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday.

Parisi said an individual who was at the Willow Street property “witnessed a column of smoke and went over and saw the fire” and called for help around 1 p.m.

The fire department responded, put out the fire, and found the victim, Parisi said. “It’s terrible,” he said.

A news release from Manchester fire and police officials and the fire marshal’s office said the 911 caller reported a fire and an explosion.

Parisi said it’s too soon to say whether some type of heating appliance might have caused the fire. The man’s tent was the only one in that immediate vicinity, although there are other encampments in the area, he said.

Foul play did not appear to be involved in the man’s death, but the investigation is ongoing, Parisi said.

