Irving (TX) Firefighter Severely Injured by Intoxicated Wrong-way Driver, Police Say

An Irving firefighter was severely injured early Sunday when he was hit by an intoxicated wrong-way driver on Texas 183 while he and other firefighters worked a traffic accident, Irving police said.

The 30-year-old Irving firefighter, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Irving police said. Authorities had not released his name.

The wrong-way driver was arrested and identified as Yajaira Estrada Calderon, 23, of Arlington, according to Irving police.

Calderon who remained in the Irving City Jail Monday faces a charge of intoxication assault.

The incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lane of Texas 183.

Irving police and firefighters were on the scene of a five-vehicle accident and the freeway had been shut down.

A 2016 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it drove up to the accident scene and struck the firefighter, Irving police said.

Irving police later identified the driver as Yajaira Estrada Calderon.

Anyone with information on the case should call Irving police at 972-273-1010.

