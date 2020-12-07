NY Fire Police Captain Dies After Falling Ill

A veteran fire police captain in New York State has died after falling ill earlier this year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Fire Police Captain/1st Vice President of the Spring Brook Fire District #1 Donald E. Trzepacz, Sr., attended a mandatory meeting at the fire department to review and discuss new recruitment applications. He informed the 2nd Vice President that he was not feeling well, left the meeting, and returned home. He was found deceased from an apparent heart attack the next morning.

Fire Police Captain Trzepacz, Sr. had 49 years of service.