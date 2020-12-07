Three Dead in Little Rock (AR) House Fire

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three people died after fire in a vacant house in downtown Little Rock, authorities said.

Two people died on the scene of Saturday’s fire, and a man died at the hospital Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Little Rock Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a blaze early Saturday at a vacant home, KLRT-TV reported. The spokesperson said the house was listed as vacant, and there was no gas or power in the building.

The fire marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

