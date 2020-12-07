ImageTrend Elite™ Completes ET3 Compliance Testing

LAKEVILLE, MINN. [December 7, 2020] – ImageTrend, Inc. is pleased to announce the company has completed successful testing of its Elite EMS solution for compliance with the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service’s (CMS) Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) submissions. Soon, agencies using ImageTrend Elite will be able to submit data directly to CMS, allowing them to choose the best possible treatment plan for the patient and ensure proper reimbursement.

ImageTrend’s compliancy for ET3 submissions boosts ImageTrend’s Revenue Services team’s ability to help agencies meet their revenue recovery goals with reimbursement from Medicare for the most appropriate care decisions. ImageTrend Elite users participating in the ET3 program will be able to utilize all of the features within their system to ensure complete documentation for patient encounters that meet ET3 requirements.

“The ET3 program will allow providers to choose the most appropriate level of care for the patient and receive reimbursement for the treatment they provide in place, or for transports to an alternative destination,” commented Kyle Eisenzimmer, ImageTrend’s Director of Revenue Services. “ImageTrend’s compliancy for ET3 submissions is a dynamic step forward in revenue recovery for Elite users.”

In addition, as announced at this year’s annual ImageTrend Connect Conference, ImageTrend will be releasing its telehealth offering in the coming months. This dynamic solution will be built directly into the Elite platform, which will allow for seamless video calls between EMS crews and consulting providers using the same software and device that they use for Elite. This not only advances those efforts for the agencies participating within the ET3 program, but opens the door for other EMS agencies that are looking to reduce operating costs, support non-transport decisions, and promote better patient safety and services to patients.

“We are excited to deliver this technology into the hands of our EMS agencies to help them find operational efficiencies, cost savings and the well-being of their staff and patients in this unique time,” commented ImageTrend’s Vice President of Strategic Development Michael Patock.

For any questions about ImageTrend and its ET3 initiatives, contact us at [email protected]

About ImageTrend, Inc. www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, Inc. is dedicated to connecting life’s most important data in the healthcare and emergency response community. ImageTrend delivers software solutions, data analytics and services for EMS, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care, fire, and preparedness to enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, its clients, and providing world-class implementation and support is unsurpassed. Based in Lakeville, Minn., ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and data driven architecture to offer scalable solutions and strategies for today and the future.