Akron Brass Launches Feature-Rich Wireless Remote Control for Monitors

Wooster, OH—Akron Brass Company haslaunched a new handheld wireless remote controller for municipal electric monitors. Advanced features and functionality allow the first responder to safely operate electric monitors and valves from multiple positions around the truck with greater control, flexibility and visibility on the fireground.

The wireless remote controller can operate one or two monitors up to 300 feet away, maneuvering all operational positions of the monitor and nozzle plus stow, deploy, oscillation and valve discharge. The Style 6047 controller can also display both the monitor and valve positions when your monitor is equipped with position feedback. Customizable features are also available by using your phone or laptop to adjust items such as monitor speed, LED brightness and power usage. Use the remote to program and troubleshoot your monitor by simply viewing the LED code readouts (indicator) versus counting blink codes.

A new ergonomic design with contoured molded rubber grips and a joystick-like control makes it easy to operate with gloved hands. Also, backward compatible, the remote control works with all standard Akron Brass electric monitors already in the field.

The new multifunction wireless remote controller is IP66-rated for water-resistant and meets the recommended NFPA 1901 standard for safely operating electric monitors remotely to prevent the firefighter from climbing to the top of the truck.

For more information, visit akronbrass.com/newproducts.