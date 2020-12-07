CFSI Accepting Nominations for Fire Service Leadership Award

Mason Lankford Fire Service Leadership Award Recognizes Individual Leadership

Congressional Fire Services Institute

The Congressional Fire Services Institute is accepting nominations for the Mason Lankford Fire Service Leadership Award. Sponsored jointly by CFSI and Motorola Solutions, Inc, the award recognizes individual leadership in advancing fire and life safety initiatives at the national level. The award presentation will take place at the 32nd Annual National Fire and Emergency Services Dinner in Washington, DC, tentatively scheduled for April 29th, 2021.

The award is named after the late-Mason Lankford, a former fire service leader from the state of Texas who worked closely with former Congressman Curt Weldon in establishing the Congressional Fire Services Caucus in 1987. The criteria stress the importance of advocacy in addressing the health, safety and readiness capabilities of our nation’s fire and emergency services. These criteria epitomize Mason’s legacy as a fire service leader. He cared for all first responders and dedicated his career to building a stronger fire and emergency services without leaving anyone behind.

The deadline for submitting applications is January 15, 2021. Click the link for additional information about the award and the application process.