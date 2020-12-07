Whitestown (IN) Fire Seriously Injures Homeowner

Gus Pearcy

The Lebanon Reporter, Ind.

(TNS)

Two Whitestown residents rescued a homeowner from a burning house and are being hailed as heroes by the fire department.

Whitestown Fire Chief Josh Westrich said the homeowner of the residence was pulled from the smoking house before firefighters arrived.

“The neighbors were leaving a friend’s house and saw the smoke and fire,” Westrich said about the rescue. “They went up to the front door and she called 911 and he went in to check and see and the homeowner was just several feet inside the doorway, clearly trying to find his way out.”

The victim was dragged to safety. Westrich said the victim was conscious when EMS transported him to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis with second and third degree burns to more than 40% of his body. There was minimal lung damage, but Westrich said he was in serious condition.

“We’re hoping to be in further contact with the two civilians, or heroes, which is the way we are referring to them, to formally recognize their life-saving actions,” Westrich said. “We’re obviously very proud that they stepped in and saved that man’s life.”

Westrich said the call for a two-story residential fire in Walker Farms came in at 11 p.m. Saturday.

“Our personnel arrived on the scene with heavy fire showing,” he said. “It took just over an hour, probably, to get the incident completely out.”

Zionsville and Lebanon fire departments also responded, as well as Boone County EMS.

Cause of the blaze is still under investigation. As of Monday morning, the fire marshal had not been able to interview the victim. The home is likely a total loss, Westrich said, because it suffered major damage from the blaze.

Heat from the house fire melted the siding off a nearby home, but did not enter that residence.

The rescuers were checked out as a precaution and one firefighter, who suffered a slight injury, was checked and released back to work at the scene.

———

©2020 The Lebanon Reporter (Lebanon, Ind.)

Visit The Lebanon Reporter (Lebanon, Ind.) at www.reporter.net

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.