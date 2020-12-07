Marietta (GA) Appoints First Female Deputy Fire Chief

Kristal Dixon

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

(TNS)

The city of Marietta has appointed the first woman to serve as its deputy fire chief.

Christi Malec succeeds Danny Rackley, who retired after nearly 39 years with the city. Malec joined the Marietta Fire Department in 1999 as a firefighter and was promoted in 2004 as a firefighter engineer. She became a lieutenant in 2013, commander in 2015 and assistant chief in March 2019.

Malec is also a certified paramedic, HAZMAT technician and fire inspector, the city said. She was also Marietta’s deputy fire marshal from 2015 to 2017.

“I am very excited that Christi accepted this position,” Fire Chief Tim Milligan said. “Her experience, leadership, and passion for the fire service will be instrumental as we continue to deliver exceptional service to the community and the citizens we serve.”

Malec has a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix.

“I’m honored to serve the city of Marietta and citizens in my new role,” Malec said. “Through my experience and dedication to the Marietta Fire Department, I am humbled by the opportunity I have been given to lead such an outstanding group of men and women.”

———

©2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.