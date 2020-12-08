KME® Fire Apparatus Adds Safe Industries as New Dealer for Tennessee

NESQUEHONING, PA – December 7, 2020 –KME Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce Safe Industries as its new dealer and service provider for Tennessee.

Safe Industries, an established dealer for KME, has more than 30,000 customers and 81 employees spread throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Headquartered in Easley, South Carolina, Safe Industries has two fire apparatus service centers located in Piedmont and Sumter, SC.

Safe Industries offers:

Full Apparatus Service

Mobile Pump Testing

Fluid Analysis

Fluid System Service

Full-Service Preventative Maintenance Plans

Pump Preventative Maintenance Plans

Pump and Valve Rebuilds

Custom Multi-Year Service Programs

Rescue System Preventative Maintenance Programs

3rd Party Ground Ladder Testing

3rd Party Aerial Ladder Testing

“We are pleased to have Safe Industries serving Tennessee,” says Stephen Carleton, Director of Dealer Development. “Safe Industries’ history of success makes them a valued asset to KME and will provide further capabilities and support for our Tennessee customers.”

To learn more about KME Fire Apparatus, visit www.kmefire.com.

About KME

KME is a part of REV Group, a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. KME engineers and custom manufactures a full range of specialty trucks for federal, industrial, commercial, aviation and municipal markets. Additional information on KME can be found at kmefire.com or by emailing to [email protected]m.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG