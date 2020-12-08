Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Unveils First Annual ‘Book of Giving’

(Firehouse Subs)

Critical Lifesaving Equipment from Bunker Gear to All-Terrain Vehicles Featured in Catalog Supporting Non-Profit’s Mission to Provide More Grants to First Responders Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov 2, 2020 – First responders around the country are working in overdrive this year and the need for lifesaving equipment has never been greater. Today, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation unveiled its first annual Book of Giving, an 18-page digital and print catalog showcasing more than two dozen of the most requested pieces of lifesaving equipment first responders rely on to do their jobs.

“Since its inception, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has worked tirelessly to provide equipment and needed resources to first responders and public safety organizations to help save lives,” said Robin Peters, executive director, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. “Large or small, every donation is a heroic act, and we hope the Book of Giving inspires generosity this holiday season.”

The assortment of equipment curated in the catalog allows consumers to choose ways to give back to first responders. Donors will also have an opportunity to share their contribution on social media with #BookofGiving, along with a direct link to the book to inspire others to do the same. Additionally, all Book of Giving donations will be eligible for the Sorensen Challenge match*. A selection of the most notable items showcased in the Book of Giving includes:

Bunker Gear (Coats and Pants) – Personal protective equipment worn by firefighters to protect them from heat and hazardous situations (Page 5; $2,300)

Automated Chest Compression System – Allows contactless CPR to be performed safely during patient transport and reduces first responder fatigue (Page 10; $15,000)

Vehicle Extrication Tools – Thelightweight cutting, spreading and ram tools quickly and safely assist first responders with extricating victims in car accidents and structural collapses (Page 11; $25,000)

Thermal Imaging Camera – These cameras allow first responders to see through smoke, darkness and heat permeable barriers to help locate the source of a fire or victims in need of rescue (Page 12; $5,000 – $10,000)

All-Terrain Vehicle and Skid Unit – This maneuverable vehicle allows for rapid response to off-road incidents and natural disasters, as well as easier access at large events; the skid unit adds rescue equipment for firefighting operations and patient transport

(Page 14; $25,000)

Lifesaving equipment like this and much more is regularly awarded to first responder organizations thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. In 2005, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Firehouse Subs founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen traveled to Mississippi where they fed first responders, as well as survivors. As they returned to Florida, exhausted and exhilarated, they knew more could be done, and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was born. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded grants totaling more than $53 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awards grants to first responders and non-profits on a quarterly basis, to support community safety. A majority of grants go toward purchasing lifesaving equipment for first responder organizations. Those interested in applying for a grant can do so through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation website: FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

To view the digital version of the Book of Giving, please visit: https://firehousesubsfoundation.org/app/uploads/2020/11/Firehouse_Foundation_Book_of_Giving.pdf.

*Your Sorensen Challenge donation will be matched by Chris and Robin Sorensen, allowing for an even bigger impact in the communities we serve. The Sorensen Challenge matching campaign will run through June of 2021 or until total dollars committed reach $500,000.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, prevention education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations. Since inception, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $53 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization by Charity Navigator. Their highest designation. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you.