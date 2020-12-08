Podcast: The Future Firefighter: Ben May

Join host Chris Baker and guest Ben May as they discuss why marketing is important for the future firefighter. During this episode, they cover a wide range of topics, including what is marketing and why it is so important, what is a brand and the most trusted brand in America, brand evolution of the fire service, and why the future firefighter is responsible for representing the brand of the entire fire service.

