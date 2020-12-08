Two Dead in St. Martinville (LA) House Fire

Louisiana State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a house fire in St. Martinville that left two people dead.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on December 7, the Catahoula (LA) Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 1000 block of A Sam Road. Firefighters later located the bodies of a man and woman; one was located in the living room while the other was located in a bedroom.

While official identifications and causes of death are pending autopsies by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office, the victims are believed to be the 89-year-old homeowner and her 58-year-old son.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies cannot rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving a space heater as a possible contributing factor.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents to practice safe home heating as cold temperatures make themselves a mainstay across our state.

Unfortunately, deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in this home. To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.