Suffield (OH) Fire Department Mourns Death of Longtime Firefighter

Jeff Saunders

Record-Courier, Kent, Ohio

(TNS)

SUFFIELD — The community is mourning the death of Fire Capt. Matt Moulton, who died suddenly on Friday.

Moulton had been with the department for 23 years.

Fire Chief Robert Rasnick declined Monday to provide details about Capt. Moulton’s death, other than to say it was not job related. He called Moulton “extraordinary.”

“He was really good with the public, the public all loved him…” Rasnick said. “If you gave him an assignment, he had an attention to detail.”

A GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/capt-matt-moulton-memorial-fund has been set up to help pay for funeral and other immediate expenses of Moulton’s family. Nearly $14,000 had already been raised toward a $15,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.

In addition, the Portage County Water Rescue Team, of which Moulton was a member, is extending its team apparel sale, with $5 from each garment donated to a college fund for Moulton’s daughter. Moulton’s initials will be included on the garment sleeves. Go to https://pcwrpublic2020.itemorder.com to order.

“The PCWRT is mourning the tragic loss of our teammate Matthew Moulton,” the water rescue team posted on it Facebook page on Sunday.

Other area fire departments have expressed sorrow over the loss.

“The City of Kent Fire Department extends our most sincere condolences to the Suffield Township Fire Department after the tragic death of Captain Matthew Moulton.

Please know you all are in our thoughts and prayers,” the department posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with deep sorrow that we send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Matt Moulton as well as the Suffield Fire Department,” the Randolph Volunteer Fire Company posted Saturday. “Matt was a friend and mentor to many and touched lots of hearts throughout Portage County. You will be greatly missed.”

Rasnick said that in addition to the water rescue team, Moulton was also an instructor with the department’s Explorer post, allowing him to influence future firefighters.

“[Capt. Moulton] trained probably, oh goodness gracious, probably 10 or 12 people who have gone on to fire service jobs,” said Rasnick. “He’s an educator, a mentor, and we’re certainly going to miss him.”

