Four Injured in WV Chemical Plant Explosion and Fire, Shelter-In-Place Orders Lifted

According to a report from WBOY, a shelter-in-place order has been lifted after an explosion occurred Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m. at the Chemours plant in Belle, West Virginia. Four people were injured, including two workers.

The shelter-in-place order was issued for a two-mile radius around the plant. The explosion apparently shook nearby houses, according to area residents.

By Wednesday morning, however, the order was lifted.

According to the county commission, emergency responders evaluated the scene and have since determined that they can issue an “all clear” for the incident.

Chemours formed as a spinoff from DuPont in 2015. The 723-acre site is located along the Kanawha River about 10 miles southeast of Charleston. The town of Belle has about 1,100 residents.

