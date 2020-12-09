LAFD Firefighters Battle Major Emergency Fire in Commercial Building

On December 8, 2020, City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters battled a Major Emergency Structure Fire in the downtown area.
The fire occurred in what was initially estimated as a 200 x 100, single-story unoccupied commercial building. LAFD crews used a well-coordinated combination of offensive and defensive tactics during this fire, which occurred at a site that housed filming or training props. It took 134 LAFD personnel just 66 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.
There were no reported injuries and no other structures were damaged.
RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING
Training for the Commercial Fireground
Mayday Monday: Residential Tactics at Commercial Fires
Critical Decisions at Commercial Building Fires