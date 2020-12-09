LAFD Firefighters Battle Major Emergency Fire in Commercial Building

LAFD/YouTube

On December 8, 2020, City of Los Angeles (CA) firefighters battled a Major Emergency Structure Fire in the downtown area.

The fire occurred in what was initially estimated as a 200 x 100, single-story unoccupied commercial building. LAFD crews used a well-coordinated combination of offensive and defensive tactics during this fire, which occurred at a site that housed filming or training props. It took 134 LAFD personnel just 66 minutes to fully extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries and no other structures were damaged.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Training for the Commercial Fireground

Mayday Monday: Residential Tactics at Commercial Fires

Critical Decisions at Commercial Building Fires

Size-Up and Risk Benefit for Small Commercial Structures