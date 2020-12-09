Fire Breaks Out at Old Sojourner-Douglass College Building in Baltimore

Just before 5:30 this morning #BCFD responded to Orleans St. & N. Central Ave for a fire in the old Sojourner-Douglass College. Fire spread quickly through the bldg & immediately went to a 2nd alarm. No injuries reported and the cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3Mlz1EbyZg — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) December 9, 2020

At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Baltimore City firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a building once used by Sojourner-Douglass College, which closed in 2015.

By about 7:30 a.m., the fire at Orleans Street and North Central Avenue was under control, although it had extended to the building’s second floor. Two individuals were rescued from the second floor, but neither were injured, nor were any firefighters, said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Chief Roman Clark.

The two individuals were possibly squatting in the building at the time of the fire, Clark said.

Officials searched the building, Clark said, and found no indication of anyone else is inside. Residents were advised to expect some traffic delays near the fire along Orleans and North Central, according to a tweet from the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

