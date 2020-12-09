Fire Photog Steve Redick Releases Book on Chicago Fire Apparatus

Fire photographer Steve Redick has released a new photo book featuring classic Chicago (IL) Fire Department apparatus.

The book features Kodachrome images taken in the early 1960s of various suburban Chicago departments. It provides a visual look at a bygone era of great fire apparatus.

One of Steve’s previous books: https://www.blurb.com/b/9696061-black-and-white-fireground-imagery

More photos by Steve at https://ksc711.smugmug.com/.

