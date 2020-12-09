Greenbrier (WV) Officials Provide Fatal Fire Update

A house fire that was fatal was a difficult experience for first responders, reports CBS Fox 59.

Emergency personnel worked to try and piece together exactly what happened. First responders from nine different fire departments were on scene.

All of the victims will be transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigators have developed a timeline and circumstances leading up to the deaths.

RELATED

Indy Firefighters Battle Flames Again at Site of Fatal Fire

Columbia Heights (MN) Firefighter Injured in Fall at Fatal Fire