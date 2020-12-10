KME® Fire Apparatus Announces New Director of Sales

Chris McClung

NESQUEHONING, PA – KME Fire Apparatus, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, is pleased to announce Chris McClung has joined KME as the Director of Sales. Chris brings to KME a successful 20-year track record in sales leadership within various industries. He will report to Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group.

Before joining KME, Chris served as Southeast Region Director for Blue Bird Bus Company, a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. Prior to this, Chris held senior roles with other organizations serving municipal markets via dealer networks.

“Chris’ success within his previous sales roles as well as his understanding of operational practices will be a great addition to KME,” says Mike Virnig, Vice President of Sales, REV Fire Group. “We look forward to Chris’ contribution to KME’s continued growth.”

About KME

KME is a part of REV Group (NYSE:REVG), a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. KME engineers and custom manufactures a full range of specialty trucks for federal, industrial, commercial, aviation and municipal markets. Additional information on KME can be found at kmefire.com or by emailing to [email protected].

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG