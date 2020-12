FDNY members are operating on scene of a 6-alarm fire at 109-25 Jamaica Ave, Queens. There are no injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/ScRQJmsXKw — FDNY (@FDNY) December 10, 2020

Fire Department of New York (FDNY) firefighters battled a six-alarm fire in a mixed commercial and residential area of Richmond Hills, Queens.

According to the New York Post, three firefighter sustained minor injuries in the fire. No civilians were reported injured.

The fire originally started at around 1 a.m. and spread to multiple buildings before being contained around 4:20 a.m., according to WPIX 11. About 40 people were displaced.