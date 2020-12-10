Webcast: John Ceriello on Fire Behavior

Join us today for a Webcast with John Ceriello of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) as he discusses fire behavior.

In December 2018, a fire in a one-story taxpayer fire in Queens, New York, resulted in a spectacular smoke explosion event captured on video. The video spread across the Internet, causing many to ask, “What the hell was that?” This presentation offers an in-depth look at the odd fire behavior that to the untrained eye may seem like an isolated incident. However, in this “You Tube nation,” many of these events have been captured on video in recent years. From these videos, the fire service has been able to learn more and more about the events. As knowledge is gained, we can now begin to understand the science behind these events and also reexamine our standard operating procedures to ensure they are in alignment with the new-found knowledge.

Reference will be made to this video throughout the Webcast:

JOHN P. CERIELLO is a 39-year veteran of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and a captain in Special Operations Command assigned to the Division of Training. He has been at the forefront in the FDNY’s Wind-Impacted Fires Project that introduced stairwell pressurization, wind control devices, and high-rise nozzles in the field. He also was part of the implementation of new concepts of ventilation and flow path control in the FDNY. He is a member of the Underwriters Laboratories advisory panel for a number of projects including the most recent research on horizontal and vertical ventilation.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

USFA: Recognizing Flashover

FLASHOVER AND BACKDRAFT: A Primer

Firefighter Training Bulletin: Flashover

Firefighter Safety: Understanding and Avoiding a Flashover