Massive Home Explosion Sends Flames, Smoke into NY Sky

A Ring camera recording of a house explosion in #Rochester tonight. 😟 pic.twitter.com/1G3jUsrTUQ — Keith Wozniak (@keithwozniak) December 10, 2020

Michael Sheridan

New York Daily News

(TNS)

A massive house explosion shattered a quiet suburban community is upstate New York.

More than 120 firefighters from more than two dozen departments were on the scene after the blast sent flames and smoke into the night sky just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in Gates, a town just west of Rochester.

“It looked like a big flame ball,” Capt. Brian Gebo of the Ridge Road Fire District told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “The house is no longer standing.”

Multiple videos and photos captured the incredible blaze.

“Unreal…the house on the street across from us just blew up!” wrote retired police chief Scott Peters on Twitter, who posted a video showing flames light up the night sky.

A home nearby with a Ring doorbell camera captured the explosion, which lights up the video a second after the ear-shattering boom.

By around 8 p.m. the fires were under control, officials said. The explosion occurred at one house, and damaged several others.

No one appeared to have been injured in the blast, and no one was at the home when the destruction took place, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is the biggest housefire I’ve ever seen in my entire life of journalism. pic.twitter.com/XUkgGHF4lI — Geoffery Rogers (@GeofferyRogers) December 9, 2020

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.