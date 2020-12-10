Spartan Fire® Introduces the New FC-94™ Purpose-Built Chassis Specifically Designed to Meet Fire Departments’ Essential Requirements

CHARLOTTE, MI – December 10, 2020 – Spartan Fire, LLC, a subsidiary of REV Group®, and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus introduces the new purpose-built FC-94, developed specifically for the North American fire service and is available industry-wide. Designed as a better fit to an all-purpose conventional commercial chassis, the new Spartan FC-94 offers fire departments a cab and chassis specifically designed to meet their specific mission critical requirements.

Built NFPA compliant, the all-aluminum 94” wide cab provides a more spacious interior with multiple seat configurations and internal storage options. In addition, the FC-94 chassis steering cramp angle and shorter wheelbases provide a superior turning radius and increased maneuverability, ideal when responding to emergencies. Compared to a commercial chassis, the new Spartan FC-94 delivers a balanced combination of functionality, reliability, and safety at an affordable price point.

“Delivering a purpose-built cab and chassis has been in Spartan’s DNA for over 45 years,” said Kent Tyler, President for REV Fire Group. “Since REV Group’s acquisition of Spartan, we have diligently pursued an innovative alternative to traditional commercial chassis products for the fire service. We are excited to add the FC-94 to our product offering which will allow more departments to experience the safety, comfort, and performance of a Spartan Fire Chassis within given budget requirements.”

Responding to the Challenge

For years, municipalities and their fire departments have asked the question, commercial or custom? Departments are constantly faced with the challenge to balance the purchase of safe, cost-effective apparatus while being mindful of budget constraints. The Spartan FC-94 answers that question with a solution that delivers more performance and features which meet fire departments’ response needs.

Vocation: Built and tested to handle the requirements of pumper, tanker, and rescue configurations.

NFPA compliant with a reinforced cab structure that exceeds FMVSS safety standards.

Designed to handle heavy-duty applications with a low center of gravity and a cramp angle of 50° for increased maneuverability.

Flat floors, low step heights, and raised roof lines give firefighters more space inside the cab. 47" driver and officer head room 65" interior space (floor to ceiling) 87" crew width

Flat floors, low step heights, and raised roof lines give firefighters more space inside the cab. Additional features: 94” wide aluminum cab 10” raised roof Available in 2-door and 4-door 380 to 450 hp engine Aluminum interior severe-duty dash Custom switch panel layout 6” or 24” front bumper extension Individual seating configurations Maintenance friendly



Purpose-Built Since 1975

Spartan Fire Chassis has been a driving force in the manufacturing of custom cab chassis since 1975, delivering purpose-built solutions to departments around the world. Just like every other Spartan cab and chassis, the mission of the FC-94 is to deliver a high-quality custom product that meets the needs of the department and holds up to the rigors of hard-working fire departments.

Learn more about the Spartan FC-94 at www.spartanchassis.com/FC-94.

About Spartan Fire Chassis

Headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan, Spartan Fire Chassis, is a world-class leader in the design and production of custom fire truck chassis and is a member of the REV Group, Inc. We are dedicated to improving the lives of the men and women who work in the fire service by making exceptional purpose-built vehicles. Spartan Fire Chassis is well known for safety, quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG