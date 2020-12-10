Training Minutes: Personal Harness for Firefighter Removal

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this Training Minutes video, Dan DiRenzo of the Cherry Hill (NJ) Fire Department demonstrates how to use a personal harness to aid in removing a down firefighter.

These videos are for training demonstration purposes only. When you perform these techniques at emergency scenes and evolutions, be sure to wear full PPE and adhere to your agency’s procedures and policies. This video originally ran on the Fire Engineering site in 2010.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Training Minutes: Removing Firefighters Via Interior Stairs

Training Minutes: Two Firefighters for Removal