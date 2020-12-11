Mark Cook Named North Hampton (NH) Deputy Fire Chief

Angeljean Chiaramida

NORTH HAMPTON – Mark Cook took over as deputy fire chief last week, bringing 20 years of experience in firefighting and emergency medical services to the 14-person department.

According to North Hampton Fire Chief Jason Lajoie, the 46-year-old Cook was chosen from seven applicants for the position, with no candidates from North Hampton department’s ranks. Lajoie said Cook’s experience and education set him apart from all the others.

Cook came to North Hampton directly from the Exeter Fire Department, where he served for 10 years and held the rank of fire lieutenant and paramedic, Lajoie said. Prior to his time in Exeter, from 2005 to 2012, Cook was a member of the Hampton Fire Department as a fire alarm operator, firefighter and emergency medical technician.

Cook has an associate’s degree in fire science and is presently completing his education in a bachelor’s degree program for fire service administration. He is also a 2017 graduate of the New England EMS Institute’s paramedic program, where he graduated as valedictorian, according to Lajoie.

A graduate of Exeter High School, Cook is a native of East Kingston, where he lives with his wife and two children. He served as the town’s Emergency Management director for a time, developing emergency and hazard mitigation plans, and securing grants. Cook also spent one term as an East Kingston selectman.

“Mark’s resume spoke for itself,” Lajoie said. “His qualifications exceeded what all other candidates had to offer.”

Lajoie said Cook’s paramedic experience in particular will be of value to the department. All North Hampton firefighters are certified EMTs, Lajoie said, and there are four others who are paramedics, a level of expertise above that of EMTs.

“He’s the fifth paramedic we have on staff, and with his credentials and experience, he’ll oversee the department’s paramedics and Continuous Quality Improvement program,” Lajoie said. “Among his other duties, he’ll take a lead role in our fire prevention programs and work with Lt. Martin Tavitian on fire inspection issues.”

Cook said being deputy fire chief in North Hampton was a chance he couldn’t pass up.

“I had a really great job in Exeter, and they always treated me well,” Cook said. “But an opportunity like this, a chance to use my experience and education in a different role, doesn’t come around very often. Chief Lajoie has an excellent group of individuals working in this department, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Cook said he’ll not only be a fire department administrator, but will also go out on calls when needed.

According to Lajoie, Cook wasn’t at his desk two hours on Monday when he responded to a fire call.

“Less than two hours into his first day, he responded to his first emergency call,” Lajoie said. “We responded to the North Hampton Ford dealership. There was a fire inside the building. It resulted in serious burn injuries to a victim.”

North Hampton Town Administrator and former fire chief Mike Tully said Cook’s fire experience will be a good addition to “our well trained team of employees in the Fire Department.”

