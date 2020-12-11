Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to 4-11 Alarm Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos of Chicago (IL) Fire Department companies responding to a 4-11 alarm with hazmat.
The fire occurred Thursday afternoon in a commercial building at 4425 W. 16th. According to ABC 7, the fire began around 8:45 a.m. in an auto body supply factory, and about 250 firefighters responded to the scene.
