One Dead After Rural Virginia Beach (VA) House Fire

A person was found dead after a house fire in Virginia Beach early Friday morning, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 1600 block of Mill Landing Road, in the rural Pungo area of the city.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the house. One person died in the fire, but the department has not released the person’s identity. Several cats were also found at the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

