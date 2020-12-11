Thirteen Displaced After Two-Alarm Fire Hits Multifamily House in MA

According to a report from NBC10, four adults and nine children escaped a fire that tore through their multi-family home in Lynn, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at 93 Warren Street at around 4 a.m., according to Lynn Fire Department (LFD) Chief Stephen Archer.

The LFD received the 911 call at 3:50 a.m., then received a second call at the same time from Lynn police officers who said they were on the scene with heavy fire was showing. As a precaution, the district chief called for a second alarm. Firefighters from Lynn and Saugus spent the morning battling the fire.

First-arriving crews discovered heavy fire in the basement that had traveled all the way up into the attic. Archer said the home’s construction made the firefight difficult because of the appearance of void spaces and areas for the fire to “hide.”

As of 7 a.m., crews were still on scene. No injuries were reported.

