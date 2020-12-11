Drawn by Fire: The Ugly Sweater Response

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

It’s officially ugly Christmas sweater season, and COVID-19 is sending municipal budgets plummeting far faster than anticipated. Whether through mismanagement of resources or simply a casualty of the unprecedented times, we will all need to tighten our belts a little in 2021 until we hopefully get back to some normalcy. But until then, wear your sweater with pride… it may need to last a while!

STAY FIRED UP, and rock whatever sweater you wear!

