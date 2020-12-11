Photos: Firefighters Help Rescue Passengers in Garden City (NY) Crash

Photos and info from FirstOnScenePhotos
Garden City (NY) firefighters and Nassau County Emergency Service units worked to extricate two trapped occupants of a sedan after a recent crash. On late Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020, the vehicle had left the roadway, smashed into a tree, then overturned on the front lawn of a home on New Hyde Park Road near Princeton Street.
The violent crash necessitated the use of multiple tools to free the injured civilians; both of whom were transported to area hospitals.
Village of Garden City police were investigating the incident.
More: firstonscenephotos.com
