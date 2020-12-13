New NH Weather Station to Help with Wildfire Prevention

WARREN, N.H. (AP) — A new weather station in northern New Hampshire will assist with wildfire prevention.

The Remote Automated Weather Station at the Warren Fish Hatchery is a solar-powered station that provides hourly air temperatures; relative humidity; wind speed and direction; along with rainfall measurements; solar radiation levels; fuel temperature; and moisture.

The data are used by fire prevention and management professionals to monitor and calculate daily wildfire danger.

The Warren station is the fourth permanent one installed in New Hampshire. The stations form a network that monitors daily wildfire danger factors from the North Country to the Monadnock Region to the Seacoast.

New Hampshire experiences about 250 wildland fires each year, which burn an average of 250 acres. Another 200 to 300 illegal fires occur each year that are extinguished before they turn into wildland fires.