Petersburg (VA) Names Three Finalists for New Fire Chief

PETERSBURG – Three finalists have been announced in the City of Petersburg’s search for a new Fire Chief. Founded in 1773, Petersburg Department of Fire and EMS is one of the oldest in the county.

The position of chief has been vacant since 2018, having since been staffed by interims.

The search for a new chief was carried out by an executive search firm that brought five candidates before a panel represented by city administration, Petersburg Fire and EMS, and the Petersburg Fire and EMS union. The panel chose three finalists from that list of five candidates.

The finalists are Tyson Dickerson, Edward Glassman and James Owens.

Dickerson is currently the Fire Chief for the City of Lexington, Virginia. He has over 35 years of experience working as a Firefighter Protection Engineer/Inspector, Volunteer Battalion Chief, Section Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief and Deputy Chief of operations. He has experience with leadership, hazardous materials, fire protection services, training and management with both small and large fire departments. He has also taken coursework in Fire Science, Fire Protection and Business Management from the University of Maryland, Montgomery College and the University of Delaware.

Glassman is the Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of Camden, New Jersey. With 30 years of fire experience, he has been a firefighter, fire captain and battalion chief before holding his current position. Glassman is experienced in leadership and administration in all phases of fire and EMS: emergency management, fire protection services, emergency medical services, hazardous materials, special operations, recruitment, hiring, promotional systems and public education. He holds a Master of Administrative Services from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Administration from Neumann University.

Owens is currently the Director of Fire and EMS for Prince George County, Virginia. He has over 20 years of experience, working as a firefighter, chief training officer/volunteer coordinator and deputy director. Owens has experience in training, leadership, personnel development, hazardous materials, emergency management and emergency medical services. He received his Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University and has coursework towards a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University.

“These candidates have the experience and leadership skills to help make the Petersburg Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services Department the best-trained and most-responsive in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham. “We are looking for an individual who will value the community they serve and will work collaboratively to develop sound public safety policies in initiatives to move our city forward and make our community safer.”

