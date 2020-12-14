Fire at High-Rise Apartment in Oakland (CA) Causes Evacuations

Harry Harris and Rick Hurd

Dec. 14—OAKLAND — Firefighters controlled a fire at a high-rise apartment building in West Oakland that caused evacuations on Monday, authorities said.

The fire erupted around 11:30 a.m. on a fifth-floor apartment unit of a 12-story building in the 1000 block of 7th Street.

Some residents self-evacuated while others sheltered in place inside their apartments.

Firefighters entered the building to battle the blaze inside the apartment and knocked it down within 15 minutes of arriving, authorities said.

Authorities said the woman living in the apartment where the fire started suffered minor burns and sought her own medical treatment.

Firefighters also brought out a cat alive from inside the building that suffered smoke inhalation and administered oxygen to the animal. It was taken to the Oakland animal shelter, where it was expected to recover.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and is associated with a Christmas tree, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Officials estimated $100,000 in damages, primarily to the apartment that caught fire. Some other apartments got smoke exposure but no fire damage, officials said.

Police closed 7th Street in both directions while firefighters were on the scene.

