Online Training: Fighting Apartment Fires

The members of Traditions Training are offering another online firefighter training opportunity, this time on the subject of apartment fires.

The session will be covering a series of topics by a number of instructors:

Josh Burchick will be discussing engine company operations

Scott Kraut and Doug Mitchell will review truck company considerations and operations.

Sam Hittle will discuss the rescue company duties.

Larry Schultz will review the incident commander’s decision-making process while operating at these buildings.

Fighting fires at apartment buildings can tax resources and provide challenges for any department. Please take some time to listen to the prespective of each of these instructors as they provide insight into the duties, considerations and challenges while fighting fires in these buildings.

The session is Tuesday, December 15th starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can join them HERE.

