Firefighter Hurt in Two-Story Annapolis (MD) House Fire

Lilly Price

The Capital, Annapolis, Md.

Dec. 14—It took 55 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish a two-story house fire that displaced two women residents and sent a firefighter to the hospital with minor burn injuries Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Green Holly Drive in Annapolis around 10:40 p.m. Saturday to a house in flames. The fire is believed to have started from an unattended wood stove that ignited the back porch and spread throughout the house, causing the first-floor ceiling to collapse.

Firefighters from Annapolis Fire Department, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis Fire Department, Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department controlled the fire in 30 minutes.

One firefighter was transported to the Adult Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for minor injuries and has been discharged.

