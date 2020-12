A fire chief in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, has passed away on account of the coronavirus, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA).

Chief Robert “Rob” Orkies, 55, of the Zoneton Fire Protection District contracted COVID-19 while on-duty from a fellow firefighter with a known case of the virus. He passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Chief Orkies had 36 years of service.

Thus far in 2020, there have been 83 firefighter fatalities reported by the USFA.