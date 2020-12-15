Drawn by Fire: Laugh!

Paul Combs/Drawn by Fire

We all have that one person, that one firehouse clown who keeps us all laughing, if not a little annoyed – at least I hope you do! In these days of COVID-19, social turmoil, political buffoonery, and angst over just abut everything, we need our clowns to show us that there is something to smile about – to laugh about. We could all use a lesson in meaningful brevity, humility, compassion, understanding, tolerance, reflection, and humor: May the firehouse clowns lead the way!

STAY FIRED UP, and smile!

To see more Drawn By Fire cartoons or to purchase prints, go to: https://paul-combs-studio-7.myshopify.com/

