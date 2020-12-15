ImageTrend Patient Registry Ready for NTDB 2021

ImageTrend, Inc. announced the latest National Trauma Data Bank® (NTDB®) Data Dictionary will be available in Patient Registry™ on January 1, 2021. The timeliness of this update ensures that hospitals are able to accurately and efficiently collect information on their 2021 patients immediately, while they simultaneously collect data on their 2020 patients.

This update further refines the NTDB Data Dictionary by retiring select basic fields and delivering the addition of new ones aiding in more precise data entry. Additionally, the NTDB inclusion criteria for 2021 patients has been updated to automatically determine if a patient meets the 2020 or 2021 inclusion criteria. NTDB participants can download the NTDS 2021 Data Dictionary at https://www.facs.org/quality-programs/trauma/tqp/center-programs/ntdb/ntds/data-dictionary. A change log is also available on the NTDB website that shows all of the changes that were included in the 2021 data dictionary.

“In these challenging times, ImageTrend is dedicated and proud to be working side by side with the American College of Surgeons and the NTDB to provide its clients with superior data collection forms and a timely delivery of the 2021 definitions,” commented David Larson, Product Manager at ImageTrend.

