Firefighter Injured in Brentwood (NY) House Fire

Photos and incident report by Bryan Lopez

In the night hours of December 13, 2020, the Brentwood (NY) Fire Department was activated for a reported residential structure fire on Garden City Street.

Upon arrival, the first-due engine crew was met with fire showing from the rear of an attached garage and transmitted a working fire. Crews put two attack lines into operation and the fire was placed under control within 45 minutes.

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries via a Brentwood Legion Ambulance. Command requested an Islip Town fire marshal and hazmat team to the scene for an investigation.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

