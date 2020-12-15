Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Control Dwelling Fire

Indianapolis Fire Department/YouTube

Photos and info by Rita Reith

Indianapolis (IN) firefighters and Pike Township (IN) Fire Department units responded on Saturday to a working house fire.

The fire on December 12, 2020, at 443 Greer Dell Road activated smoke alarms and prompted the lone occupant of the dwelling to escape unharmed. One dog was accounted for and safe. There were no reported injuries.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

