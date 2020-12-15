Firefighting, Photos

Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Control Dwelling Fire

Indianapolis Fire Department/YouTube

Photos and info by Rita Reith

Indianapolis (IN) firefighters and Pike Township (IN) Fire Department units responded on Saturday to a working house fire.

The fire on December 12, 2020, at 443 Greer Dell Road activated smoke alarms and prompted the lone occupant of the dwelling to escape unharmed. One dog was accounted for and safe. There were no reported injuries.

Massive flames shoot from a home in Indianapolis
FIrefighters apply a hose stream to the fire from the outside
Apparatus on the street at the fire
Firefighter and chief speaking at the fire scene
A view of the home after flames have been knocked down
Fire truck at the fire scene
Fire apparatus with multiple lines pumping
Firefighters with hoselines on scene
Four firefighters at work on scene at the house fire

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

