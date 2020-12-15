Congressman Peter King Named CFSI’s 2020 Legislator of the Year

Congressman Peter King (NY-02)

Congressional Fire Services Institute

The Congressional Fire Services Institute selected Congressman Peter King (NY-02) as its 2020 Legislator of the Year.

Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, Congressman King has distinguished himself throughout his career on Capitol Hill for his support of public safety, including the fire and emergency services. In 2007, he was named a Co-Chair of the Congressional Fire Services Caucus. Together with his fellow Co-Chairs, he has been on the front lines of many legislative efforts in support of our nation’s firefighters and emergency services personnel. For example, he has been a tireless advocate for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant programs, and worked closely with fellow members of the New York congressional delegation on passage of the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010 and the subsequent reauthorization of the program in 2019. He has also co-sponsored different measures during his time on the Hill in support of both the career and volunteer services.

“On fire service issues, Congressman King has always been willing to work in the spirit of bipartisanship with his colleagues,” said the President of CFSI’s Board of Directors, Bill Jenaway. “His efforts have benefited every member of the fire service, from the volunteer and career firefighter in Long Island, New York, to every firefighter along the western coast of our nation. While we will miss his leadership on Capitol Hill, we are forever grateful for his work on our behalf. This award reflects the thanks and gratitude of all the fire service national organizations that have had the privilege of working with Congressman King over the years.”

Congressman King will be retiring from Congress at the end of the year.