Napa Fire Chief (CA) Retiring

Dec. 15—Fire Chief Steve Brassfield announced he will retire effective Christmas Day after nearly 27 years of service with the Napa Fire Department.

Brassfield was first hired as a firefighter/paramedic in September 1994 and worked his way through the ranks until being promoted to Fire Chief in December 2016. He had served as a fire captain, training officer, union president and battalion chief before leading the department.

“I have worked closely with Chief Brassfield over his many years of service and his accomplishments have paved the way for the ongoing effectiveness and professionalism of our fire department,” City Manager Steve Potter said in a news release. “His leadership, integrity and devotion will be missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

The Napa City Council was scheduled to pass a proclamation Tuesday honoring Brassfield for his service.

Potter has offered the Fire Chief position to NFD Division Chief Zach Curren. Curren has been with the Napa Fire Department since 2006, when he began as a firefighter paramedic. He is expected to take over officially as Fire Chief on Dec. 26.

Mayor Scott Sedgley, a former fire captain, recalled Brassfield as a rookie firefighter assigned to his engine company as a probationary firefighter. “Steve was a confident firefighter, a skilled and compassionate medic, a role model as captain, and a respected chief by his peers,” he said.

As fire chief, Brassfield launched the “Preparados” program to engage and prepare Spanish-speaking members of the Napa community for emergencies, restored the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) program, fostered improvements to the Fire Investigation team and improved interactions with the Napa Police Department, created a City Tactical Radio Channel to stay connected to the Napa community, started a Peer Support Program and provided leadership during the 2017 Wildland fires as well as the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires.

In his retirement, Chief Brassfield will remain in Napa and spend time with his wife Carrie, two children and grandson, the city said.

