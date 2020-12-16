Kansas City (MO) Firefighters Control Fire in Vacant Motel

Crews made a fast attack to a working 2nd Alarm vacant hotel fire using 4 Small hand-lines @ 2620 NE 43rd St. No injuries reported. #StaySafeKC pic.twitter.com/cBoAy0WJx7 — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) December 16, 2020

Cortlynn Stark

The Kansas City Star

(MCT)

Dec. 16—The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant Northland motel Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

Crews used four small hand-lines to put out the flames at the abandoned Extended Stay Inn at 2620 NE 43rd St.

No information on the cause of the fire was available Tuesday night.

___

(c)2020 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)

Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Fighting Fires in Hotels and Motels: There Are Some Differences!

Operational Considerations in Abandoned Building Fires

Abandoned Building Policy: Five Years Later