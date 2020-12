A fire captain with the Scales Mound (IL) Fire Protection District has passed away following an emergency response.

The U.S. Fire Administration reported that on at approximately 2200hrs on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, Captain Leo W. Werner, 67, responded to a medical call at a residence. After returning home, he suffered an apparent heart attack and passed away shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Captain Werner had 46 years of service.