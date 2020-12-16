Four Dead in Rome (NY) House Fire

According to a report from WKTV, four adults were killed in a house fire on Route 69 in Rome, New York, in a statement released by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

Officials said the fire started just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When Rome Fire Department (RFD) crews arrived on scene, the structure was showing heavy flames and smoke. Because the structure was unstable, crews could not enter the residence to fight the fire.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies on the deceased. The sheriff’s office indicated it will provide more information, including the names of the victims, when they are identified.

Route 69, also known as Rome-Oriskany Road, will remain closed in the vicinity of Monument Road until further notice. Drivers will be asked to avoid the area as fire crews work at the scene.

