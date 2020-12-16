New D.C. Fire Chief Confirmed

The @councilofdc has just confirmed John A. Donnelly, Sr. as the Fire and EMS Chief. #DCsBravest congratulate Chief Donnelly on his confirmation and look forward to continuing to help build a #SaferStrongerDC. Please welcome and Congratulate our new Fire and EMS Chief. pic.twitter.com/pALPDLG7wX — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 15, 2020

The District of Columbia Council has confirmed John A. Donnelly, Sr. as the new fire chief D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, according to WDVM.

Previously, Chief Donnelly served as the Assistant Fire Chief – Professional Development Bureau. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. was nominated for the position by Mayor Muriel Bowser on September 4, 2020.

According to the D.C. Fire and EMS Web site, Chief Donnelly started his career with DC Fire and EMS in 1992 at Truck 16. Over the course of his career he has served at Rescue Squad 3, Tower 3, Battalion Fire Chief 2; as the Division Commander of Special Operations, Homeland Security, and Apparatus Division; and as a member of the Command Staff in Special Projects and Executive Officer Roles.