Fatal Fire in Santa Cruz (CA) Kills One, Injures Two

Dec. 16—SANTA CRUZ — A fatal fire broke out Tuesday night at 265 Water St., killing one person and injuring two more.

The structure was previously used as a recovery center, County Spokesman Jason Hoppinsaid. However, at the time of the fire, the building was boarded up. The facility had been unused since the start of the pandemic.

The building is also a part of the Santa Cruz County Jail, according to the City of Santa Cruzofficial twitter page.

Several people were inside the building, according to Hoppin, which led to the fatality and injuries. The two injured persons were one citizen and one firefighter. County officials have not released information on the deceased person and do not plan to do so until they identify the next of kin.

The fire was reported to Santa Cruz Police Departmentand the Santa Cruz Fire Departmentat around 2:30 a.m., according to Hoppin. When first responders arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, Hoppin said. However, they are exercising caution as the event is still considered an active fire as of 10:25 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke can still be seen coming from the building.

“Safety is an issue. Thy can’t just run into the building, right now,” Hoppin said. “It’s still considered an active fire and the damage is pretty extensive, so they’re going to have to be cautious before entering the building.”

Check back for updates.

