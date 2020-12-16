Casper (WY) Firefighters First in County to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Morgan Hughes

Casper Star Tribune, Wyo.

(MCT)

Dec. 16—Casper-Fire EMS firefighter Dane Andersenbecame the first person in Natrona Countyon Wednesday to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. He was followed closely by Division Chief Mark Harshmanand a handful of members of the local fire department.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Andersen said Wednesday morning, standing in the Casper-Natrona County Health Departmentlobby. “I think that sense of relief has manifested in a lot of us.”

In total, about 10 firefighters received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Wednesday. Wyoming Medical Centerstaff will also begin receiving their vaccinations Wednesday. Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunnwill be the first.

The firefighters who received the vaccine Wednesday were just coming off their shifts, and have the next few days off, meaning they can monitor for side effects without affecting their work, county health department spokesperson Hailey Bloomsaid.

The department will be inoculating members of the various front-line departments throughout the county in phases for this reason, to ensure side effects don’t hamper an entire workforce.

Yesterday, 10 health care workers in Cheyennereceived the first doses of the vaccine in Wyoming.

Soon, vaccines could be in every county in the state. So far, just Laramieand Natrona Countyhealth departments, and hospitals in Jackson, Codyand Gillettehave received shipments. The Laramie Countyhealth department is expecting another shipment Monday.

How soon the vaccine could get to the rest of the state’s first phase recipients will depend on the federal government. The U.S. Food and Drug Administrationapproved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Dec. 11for emergency use, meaning it could start going to those most at-risk of exposure — health care workers and long-term care residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

A second vaccine could be approved this week. The biotech company Modernahas developed a vaccine it says in 94.5% effective, just half a percentage point shy of the Pfizerefficacy rate. That vaccine could be approved by the FDA this week. If that happens, shipments of either the Modernaor Pfizervaccines will be in every Wyoming county by the end of next week, Wyoming Department of Healthspokesperson Kim Detisaid.

Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hugheson Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

___

(c)2020 Casper Star Tribune, Wyo.

Visit Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. at www.trib.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.